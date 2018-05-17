After 26 Premier League seasons, where YOUR club sits in the all-time table

First up, we all understand that top-flight football existed before 1992-93. Secondly, we also get that every league season is its own, self-contained thing.

Still, it’s fun to look back on who’ve been the successes, surprises and flops of the Premier League era, especially as six clubs hit 1,000 games this term. So we’re going to count down the top 20 Premier League clubs by points to see who truly are the quantifiable elite English teams of the last 26 years.