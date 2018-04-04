FourFourTwo predicts the PFA Team of the Year: who makes the cut?
By Greg Lea
Predicted Team of the Year
There may still be six weeks of the Premier League season remaining, but the votes have already been cast for the 2017-18 PFA Team of the Year. There are a handful of players who are all but guaranteed a spot in the side, but many positions are up for grabs even at this late stage of the campaign.
Ahead of the XI being revealed later this month, we’ve stuck our neck out to predict the 11 players who will make the cut. And remember: these are the players we think WILL get nominated, not necessarily SHOULD get nominated... although they've all done rather well this season.
David de Gea (Manchester United)
De Gea has once again excelled between the posts for United, earning his team multiple points with a string of outstanding saves throughout the campaign. His best display came in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal in December, when the Spaniard denied the Gunners on multiple occasions to help Jose Mourinho’s men come out on top.
A recent study by FourFourTwo revealed De Gea has the highest save percentage in the Premier League, while he’s also kept 16 clean sheets this term – more than any other goalkeeper in the division. It would be a major surprise if the ex-Atletico Madrid net-minder wasn’t included in the Team of the Year following another stellar season.
Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Eyebrows were raised when Manchester City splurged £50m on Walker’s signature last summer, but the former Tottenham defender has been fundamental to Pep Guardiola’s title tilt. The right-back’s powerful running has been crucial in all phases of the game, while he’s also demonstrated a level of ability in possession which many weren’t sure he had in his locker.
Walker has also been adept at shifting infield and taking up central positions when required, so much so that England boss Gareth Southgate felt confident enough to deploy him as a right-sided centre-back in the Three Lions’ clashes with the Netherlands and Italy last month.
Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)
It’s easily forgotten now, but Manchester City weren’t overly convincing in the opening weeks of the season and Otamendi was held up as a potential weak spot. The Argentinian has been tremendous since then, though, rarely putting a foot wrong after a testing first half against Mohamed Salah in September.
His aggressive tackling regularly helps City regain possession quickly, and he’s also greatly improved his ability to pick out passes from the back. Otamendi is still prone to the occasional moment of rashness, but he should get enough votes for a spot in this season’s side.
Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)
Toby Alderweireld was widely considered Spurs’ foremost defender at the start of the season, but many Tottenham fans will now feel they can cope without the former Atletico Madrid man should he seek pastures new this summer. That’s partly because of Davinson Sanchez’s marvellous potential, but it also has much to do with Vertonghen’s superb campaign.
The Belgian reads the game expertly and is difficult to beat in one-on-one situations, while he’s arguably the best in the Premier League when it comes to breaking opposition lines with penetrative passing from deep.
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)
It took a while for Robertson to make the left-back spot his own at Anfield, with the Scotland international only starting two Premier League encounters before the beginning of December. He hasn’t looked back after an impressive performance in the 5-1 thrashing of Brighton, however, going from strength to strength.
A bundle of energy who incessantly pushes forward from full-back for 90 minutes, Robertson has provided four assists and created numerous more chances with his wicked deliveries from out wide. He could become only the second Scot in 20 years to make the XI (Colin Hendry was picked in 1998, Darren Fletcher in 2010).
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
It would be surprising if a single Premier League player left De Bruyne out of their Team of the Year. The Manchester City man has been consistently brilliant in a slightly deeper role, scoring seven goals and providing 15 assists for Pep Guardiola’s champions-elect.
De Bruyne’s range of passing and crossing ability with both feet are among the best the Premier League has ever seen. He’s nailed on for a place in this XI and is favourite to win the Player of the Year award too.
Fernandinho (Manchester City)
Manchester City have several stars more likely to make the headlines, but Fernandinho has been pivotal to their success this term. The Brazilian has anchored the midfield magnificently for the vast majority of 2017-18, breaking up opposition counter-attacks and helping City build their possession game from the back.
Fernandinho’s displays have been even more impressive when you consider he was previously a box-to-box operator. There can be no doubting his effectiveness for Pep Guardiola’s men.
David Silva (Manchester City)
Silva hasn’t quite been ever-present for Manchester City this term, the Spain international missing six games due to personal issues. His understated brilliance has once again come to the fore whenever he has been available, though, with 11 assists evidence of his ability to creative capabilities.
Perhaps the biggest difference between 2017-18 Silva and the versions which have gone before is his scoring rate: the 32-year-old has found the net eight times so far this term, which is already his second-best tally since moving to England in 2010.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
While many predicted success for Salah on Merseyside, few could have anticipated the Egypt international causing the sort of chaos he has in his debut campaign at Liverpool.
Twenty-nine goals in 31 Premier League games would be an extraordinary return for a world-class centre-forward, let alone a player who – at least nominally – starts on the flank. Salah’s pace and trickery have also caught the eye, but it’s his unerring finishing and ridiculous scoring rate which have truly set him apart in 2017-18.
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
This season seems to have been the one in which Kane has finally forced his way into the conversation about the world’s best striker. The Tottenham frontman has netted 24 times in 30 games to further underline his importance to his boyhood club’s cause, with his lethal finishing in and around the penalty area never failing to impress.
Kane is now taking more shots than ever before and Mauricio Pochettino has demonstrated a willingness to build the team around his centre-forward. That may sound like a no-brainer, but it’s testament to Kane’s quality when you consider some of the other fine players in Tottenham’s squad.
Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
Hitting form at the right time can be vital when it comes to the Team of the Year, and Sane’s blistering showings in the last few weeks could be enough for him to pip team-mate Raheem Sterling to a place in the front three. His recent thumping volley against Everton was his ninth goal of the season, while the Germany international has also directly set up a further 11 strikes for his Manchester City colleagues.
Sane in full flow is a wonderful sight, and his speed and directness on the wing have been vital to Pep Guardiola’s game plan.
