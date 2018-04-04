FourFourTwo predicts the PFA Team of the Year: who makes the cut?

There may still be six weeks of the Premier League season remaining, but the votes have already been cast for the 2017-18 PFA Team of the Year. There are a handful of players who are all but guaranteed a spot in the side, but many positions are up for grabs even at this late stage of the campaign.

Ahead of the XI being revealed later this month, we’ve stuck our neck out to predict the 11 players who will make the cut. And remember: these are the players we think WILL get nominated, not necessarily SHOULD get nominated... although they've all done rather well this season.