One ideal summer transfer that YOUR Premier League club could make this summer

Forgive Arsenal fans for sounding like a broken record: Nzonzi has long been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, but the transfer never materialised. Granit Xhaka was supposed to be the answer but opinion on the Swiss remains divided, so new manager Unai Emery would be wise to seek a steely midfielder this summer.

Emery signed the Frenchman for Sevilla in 2015, so he clearly rates the ex-Stoke man. Nzonzi spent much of last term trying to get away from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to tempt him to north London in the coming weeks.