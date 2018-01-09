Ranked! The 10 best Premier League transfers of 2017/18 (so far)

With their league form so poor, it’s not really the time to extol the virtues of Manchester United players. Neither is it easy to make a really enthusiastic case for Matic, whose role has narrowed since leaving Chelsea and who is now less creative than he has been at any point during his Premier League career.

Yet his value can be seen in the performance of others - particularly Paul Pogba, who has improved dramatically with the benefit of stability behind him. More than anything, though, Matic (ever-present through the first 22 games) has delivered solidity to a Manchester United midfield which, in previous seasons, was seemingly always under construction.