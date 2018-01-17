Revealed! Every Premier League club's longest-serving player

You’ll often hear fans bemoaning the lack of loyalty in the modern game, but there are a handful of players who have been at the same Premier League club for over a decade now. Other sides have only kept hold of a current squad member for a maximum of five-and-a-half years, but that probably says more about the club’s approach to recruitment than the player’s loyalty.

In this slideshow, we reveal each Premier League team’s longest-serving player and find out which footballer has been with his current employers for the most amount of time.