Revealed! Which Premier League clubs have the worst festive fixture congestion?

At a time when players from other major European divisions will be jetting off for warm-weather training or a quick holiday with the family, Premier League stars will be involved in an intense period of domestic action.

Fans may rejoice at the prospect of four rounds of games in the space of 13 days, but managers will be tearing their hair out as they seek to avoid injuries and fatigue. Using data from Sportingbet, this slideshow reveals which clubs have the worst festive fixture congestion by measuring the time between their first match kicking off and their final one ending.