Revealed! Which Premier League teams are best at defending a lead?

Football is a low-scoring sport, so grabbing the first goal of the game is vital to a team’s chances of emerging victorious – as this slideshow proves.

Using data from Bwin (correct as at Fri 15 Dec), we reveal which Premier League clubs are best at defending a lead by analysing data from the last 10 seasons of top-flight action. The sides are ranked on the percentage of possible points won after opening the scoring, which allows us to work out who is most successful when it comes to protecting an advantage.