Aduriz agrees Athletic extension

Evergreen striker Aritz Aduriz has signed a contract extension at Athletic Bilbao.

The 36-year-old centre-forward was born in San Sebastian but came through the ranks at Real Sociedad's fierce Basque rivals Athletic.

Capped 13 times by Spain, he has spent time at Valladolid, Mallorca and Valencia, returning to San Mames for a third spell in 2012.

The veteran remains a first-team regular despite his advancing years and has been rewarded with a new deal through to June 2019, with a release clause of €40 million.

El Athletic Club y el jugador Aritz Aduriz han hecho efectivo el acuerdo por el que el jugador seguirá ligado a la disciplina rojiblanca hasta el 30 de junio de 2019. La cláusula de rescisión será de 40 millones de euros. November 15, 2017

Aduriz has scored four goals in 11 LaLiga appearances this season.