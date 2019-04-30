Ajax fans take over Leicester Square ahead of Tottenham game

Ajax fans made themselves known ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Tottenham by producing a carnival atmosphere in Leicester Square.

Fans of the Dutch side were in town for the first leg of the fixture, played at Spurs’ new stadium.

Both teams can lay claim to being the surprise package of the tournament so far, and Ajax supporters didn’t let the opportunity to celebrate their survival in the competition pass them by.

The Eredivisie team finished second in their group behind Bayern Munich before being handed a gargantuan challenge in the last 16 when they were drawn against holders Real Madrid.

After losing the first leg 2-1 they stunned Madrid at the Bernabeu with a 4-1 win. Juventus were waiting in the quarter-finals and – after another patchy result at home – they progressed with a 2-1 success in Turin.

One fan even climbed some scaffolding in the English capital ahead of the game, returning to ground level having led chanting from his lofty position.

Ajax last won the Champions League in 1995 but have endured a barren time in Europe since.