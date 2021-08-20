Ajax unveil third kit inspired by Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’ song

Ajax have unveiled a new third kit inspired by Jamaican singer Bob Marley’s iconic song ‘Three Little Birds’.

The black strip, which features red, yellow and green details and has three little birds just below the collar on the back of the shirt, is a tribute to the Dutch club’s fans’ love for the reggae tune.

The spontaneous love story between Marley’s track and the Ajax supporters started in 2008 following a pre-season friendly in Cardiff, where the song came on the sound system as the travelling spectators were asked to remain in their seats.

Rise up this mornin’, smile with the rising sun.— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 20, 2021 See more

The fans instantly embraced the song and have used the tune as their anthem ever since.

Marley’s daughter Cedella told Ajax’s official website: “I am beyond touched that Ajax has taken Three Little Birds and made it their anthem. Stories like this warm my heart and show how impactful songs like Three Little Birds can be.

“Soccer was everything to my father. To use his words: football is freedom.”