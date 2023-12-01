Amazon Prime announces Premier League coverage line-up - with fan-favourite to return to screens

Amazon Prime Video has announced a stellar line-up of presenters, commentators and pundits for its Premier League coverage this season.

Broadcasting 20 live Premier League matches in December across two gameweeks, Amazon Prime will show games such as Manchester United vs Chelsea, Aston Villa vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs West Ham United.

This season, Amazon will continue with its Every Game Every Goal show, which covers all the goals and key moments in each game on Wednesday 6 December. The show will have a new look to it however, with fan-favourite presenter Jeff Stelling returning to screens.

Stelling presented Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday between 1994 and 2023, before stepping down at the end of last season. Dion Dublin, Tim Sherwood, Siobhan Chamberlain and Nedum Onuoha will join him in the newly-branded 'Prime Video Pavilion' studio for Every Game Every Goal.

Dan Walker, meanwhile, will also make his presenting debut on live Premier League football for the first time, as he covers Wolves vs Burnley, Tottenham vs West Ham and Burnley vs Liverpool.

Stelling and Walker have joined the Prime Video team (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video line-up

Presenters & Commentators

Jeff Stelling

Dan Walker

Gabby Logan

Ally McCoist

Jon Champion

Clive Tyldesley

Robyn Cowen

Jim Rosenthal

Guy Mowbray

Pundits

Thierry Henry

Patrice Evra

Alan Shearer

Michael Owen

Eni Aluko

Roberto Martinez

Jermain Defoe

Stuart Pearce

Dion Dublin

Tim Sherwood

Siobhan Chamberlain

Nedum Onuoha

And others

Shearer, Aluko and Onuoha will be on punditry duties (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Available to watch anywhere, watching the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video is extremely straightforward. Fortunately we have a handy guide to help you through the process.

Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which costs £8.99 a month at the end of the free trial, or £95 a year if you decide to pay in full. Amazon Prime also provides access to other perks from Amazon, such as free next day delivery.

If you aren't fussed about that, though, then non-Prime members can still get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video, before paying £5.99 a month once the free trial ends.

Best of all, you aren't entered into a contract when you pay for a monthly subscription, meaning you're able to end it at any time you want.