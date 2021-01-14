Andrew Surman signs extended MK Dons deal

MK Dons have extended the contract of midfielder Andrew Surman until the end of the current season.

The 34-year-old joined the club from Bournemouth in November on a short-term deal that was due to expire imminently before the new terms were agreed.

Surman, a former squad member at Southampton, Wolves and Norwich, has made 12 appearances since joining the Dons and has provided two assists.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club so I’m pleased to commit until the end of the season,” he said on the club website.

“I hadn’t played too much football before coming here but I’ve slowly found my fitness and really enjoyed being a part of things here.

“I don’t think I could be at a better club, especially in League One, to play the way I want to play.

“We’ve had a good month or so in terms of results so things are certainly looking promising and it’s a good thing to be a part of.”