Three Arsenal players named to leave, including one fan favourite: report

Arsenal could be set to let three players of the Mikel Arteta era depart the club this summer, as they strengthen their squad further.

The Gunners are now five points clear of title rivals Manchester City, emphatically thrashing Everton 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium in their game in hand – just 25 days after the blip of losing 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Arteta stuck with the same line-up that began the 1-0 away victory against Leicester City and has chosen to keep his Arsenal side consistent even in the more congested fixture schedule. Naturally, that could lead to a few fringe players wanting to exit – and now three have been named to be on the brink of Emirates Stadium exits.

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates with team-mates after scoring Arsenal's second goal following a VAR check against Everton (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Times (opens in new tab) says that three major sales could be greenlighted in Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and perhaps most disappointingly for fans, Kieran Tierney.

Tavares and Lokonga both moved to north London last summer and were steady squad players during the 2021/22 campaign. Both are young though and have been sent on loan for more game time and to develop further.

Lokonga was being groomed to assume the lone No.6 role that Thomas Partey plays, though the Belgian is naturally a more attacking player. Tavares, meanwhile, is an attacking wing-back who sporadically impressed in Kieran Tierney's absence last season. Lokonga has since moved to Crystal Palace on loan, impressing in his first start against Liverpool, while Tavares has been on loan at Marseille this season, chipping in with goals and looking an asset to the Ligue 1 side.

With Jorginho joining, Declan Rice targeted in the summer (opens in new tab) and Arteta asking his full-backs to invert more this season, it's natural to assume that both stars will be moved on. Tierney, meanwhile, has struggled to adapt to the inverted role – despite a cameo appearance last night – and may well be sold, too.

KIeran Tierney is beloved by Arsenal fans – but may not be around much longer (Image credit: Getty)

Some fans will be disappointed to see the Scottish defender leave, given that he has been one of the club's brightest sparks consistently since arriving in 2019. Tierney has operated in a back three, as a wing-back and in a back four, being a threat in attack and reliable defensively when called upon. Injuries have blighted his Arsenal career but the 25-year-old is certainly an excellent squad player and a different option to call upon to Oleksandr Zinchenko when fit.

Lokonga, Tavares and Tierney have a combined value of €63 million, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

