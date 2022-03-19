Arsenal report: Club legend tips surprise Premier League striker to be a hit for the Gunners

Arsenal should sign Ivan Toney as the long-term striker to replace Alexandre Lacazette.

That's the view of club legend Ray Parlour, who suggested the Brentford star should be on the Gunners' radar while speaking to the Design Museum to celebrate the launch of its new exhibition, Football: Designing the Beautiful Game.

Toney has been in great form in his last two games, scoring five goals and netting a hat-trick against struggling Norwich City, while Arsenal have a conundrum of sorts up front with both Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to leave the club for free this summer at the end of their respective contracts.

"I’d love to see Arsenal take a gamble on Ivan Toney," the Romford Pele said. "I think he’s a good young striker who has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premier League with Brentford.

"I’d expect him to only get better as he moves towards his peak years and he’s also a nailed-on penalty taker which we don’t have now that Aubameyang has left the club."

A journeyman of the lower leagues, Toney was the Championship top scorer last season as the Bees secured passage to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The 26-year-old has had a mixed season, struggling up top without much service at times, while dazzling with his control and ability to supply his teammates at others. The arrival of Christian Eriksen has certainly helped him to come into better form of late, however.

Toney is valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

DEADLINE DAY Barcelona boss Xavi warned NOT to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

PAUL MERSON Arsenal legend tells club to SELL Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe this summer

TRANSFER RUMOURS Gunners could lose out on 'next Zlatan' as Barcelona prepare to spend big again