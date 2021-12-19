Arsenal report: Juventus eye Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal - but there are two big issues

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a transfer target for Juventus as the January window approaches, according to reports.

The Gabon international was stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta earlier this week.

Aubameyang breached Arsenal's disciplinary rules by returning late from an authorised trip to France to see his mother.

The forward has not featured in any of Arsenal's last three Premier League matches, plunging his future at the club into doubt.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are considering a move for Aubameyang in January.

Max Allegri is keen to bolster his attacking options after enduring a difficult start to his second spell in charge at the Allianz Stadium.

The recent incident at Arsenal has alerted Juventus to the possible availability of Aubameyang.

He is now on the list of attackers the Serie A side are monitoring, with a loan deal until the end of the season mooted.

However, there are two issues that could complicate a move away for Aubameyang, even on a temporary basis.

The first is the Africa Cup of Nations, which is scheduled to get under way in Cameroon on January 9.

Aubameyang's participation in the tournament will make it more difficult for interested parties to agree a deal.

Secondly, Juventus would struggle to pay the entirety of the 32-year-old's mammoth wages.

Aubameyang earns around £350,000 per week at the Emirates Stadium, and Arsenal would need to subsidise his wages if he leaves on loan.

"Every time that you are sitting here, you have some challenges," Arteta said when asked about his decision to take the armband away from Aubameyang.

"You have some brilliant moments and some moments when you have to make decisions.

"I am sitting here to try to make the right decisions every day. My only intention is that - to get the club in the best possible condition, to defend our players and get the best possible results on the pitch that we can.

"It's been challenging because those decisions are tough and not pleasant, but you have to do what you feel is right."

Arsenal remain fourth in the Premier League following their 4-1 thrashing of Leeds on Saturday.

