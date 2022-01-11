Arsenal are currently locked in negotiations with Serbian hitman Dusan Vlahovic – but will turn to a £75m alternative, should the Fiorentina man turn them down.

That’s according to reports linking Arsenal once again with Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak.

Swedish striker Isak is extremely highly thought of across Europe. The tall frontman is excellent in his link-up play and extremely mobile in the penalty area – and though Arsenal are putting their eggs in the Vlahovic basket right now, reports suggest they could turn to the La Real player this month.

The Gunners would have to pay £75m for the forward, given that he signed a new contract last night that upped his release clause.

Isak has many of the same traits that Alexandre Lacazette possesses, including strong aerial ability and good passing ability. The Gunners have favoured the Frenchman up front recently over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, since the Gabonese goalscorer had the captaincy stripped of him for ill discipline.

The other striking options available to Arteta are Gabriel Martinelli – who hasn’t played as a no.9 regularly in his career – and Eddie Nketiah. Nketiah is set to leave the club in the summer after turning down an extension to his contract.

Arsenal are interested in a number of strikers for the forward role, with Isak being one of the more expensive ones on the list.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been on Arteta’s radar but rumours linking the north Londoners to the Everton striker seem to have died down in recent weeks, given that the player has spent most of the season on the sidelines injured.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa is another name linked with a move to the capital, although he has featured frequently under new boss Steven Gerrard, who will likely demand a large fee from the Gunners. Ivan Toney of Brentford is likewise expected to be extremely expensive.

Fiorentina are thought to value Vlahovic at around £60m – which Arsenal can talk down to £45m, when on-loan midfielder Lucas Torreira is included in the deal.

More Arsenal news

TRANSFERS Report: Spurs win the race to sign Tariq Lamptey ahead of Arsenal

PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal charged by FA following red card complaints in defeat to Man City

JANUARY WINDOW Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has an unlikely escape route as transfer window opens