Arsenal report: PSG to rival Gunners for €100m striker

Arsenal could be caught in a transfer battle with moneybags PSG, with the recently-crowned Ligue 1 champions rivalling them for a €100 million signing.

That may be a worry for Gooners, too, considering that manager Mikel Arteta very recently stressed that his side cannot compete for transformational signings like Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, when the Emirates Stadium project was compared to Jurgen Klopp's at Liverpool.

“I don’t think we are in a position where we can do that, so we have to find other ways to do it.” Arteta told Sky Sports. “Liverpool, as well, have improved their players immensely, which is as important as bringing players in. And then, the ones that you buy, [it’s important] that they can have an impact straight away.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Nevertheless, transfer insider Gianluca di Marzio has told wettfreunde that Arsenal could look to compete with PSG for highly-rated Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen – who won't come cheap.

“Surely, Arsenal needs a player like him because he has an incredible attitude and he would be perfect for Arsenal, Manchester United or even PSG,” Di Marzio said. “PSG, if they have to sign another striker after Mbappe will go to Real Madrid and after Icardi will probably be sold.

“Osimhen, will be perfect for Paris or for Arsenal but they have to know that the price is minimum €100m. I don't know if this will be the summer of an Osimhen deal.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal are also looking to pursue a deal for Gabriel Jesus, according to reports. The Manchester City man will be considerably cheaper though, apparently – Jesus is entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad and Arsenal are hopeful of paying around £25m for his services, if rumours are to be believed.

Osimhen is valued at around £54m by Transfermarkt.

