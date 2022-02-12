Arsenal report: Star Gunners defender set for stunning Real Madrid switch on Carlo Ancelotti's orders

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has identified Arsenal's star left-back Kieran Tierney as his top summer target, with the defender potentially open to a move to Spain.

That is according to Spanish Media outlet El Espanyol, who reveal that Ancelotti is a huge admirer of Tierney following his recent spell in the Premier League as Everton manager. Los Blancos will make a big money move for the player this summer, in the hope of luring him to the Spanish capital.

The 24-year-old defender has been a revelation for Arsenal since signing from Celtic in July 2019, making more than 80 appearances for the Gunners. The Scotland International is not only a solid defender, but also plays a key role in Arsenal's attacking play. The latter is highlighted by his four goals and 12 assists since arriving in north London.

Mikel Arteta will now need to convince the defender that his long-term future lies at the Emirates Stadium. Tierney has become a leader in the dressing room and is admired for his tireless work ethic and dedication in training.

Real Madrid, though, will be confident in getting their man. They have an allure which often sees them land their chosen targets, and the the idea of teaming up with the likes of Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and – as is being reported – Kylian Mbappe next season may be too tempting to turn down for a player with Tierney's ambitions.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans