Arsenal report: Talks have begun over £60m Premier League star

Arsenal have reignited their interest in one Premier League star this summer.

Mikel Arteta could sanction the sale of up to six players with Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe and Albert Sambi Lokonga all touted for a potential exit. The Gunners want to bring in a striker to compete with Gabriel Jesus and may look to spend big if the correct player becomes available.

One name in particular has continued to crop up regarding a move to Arsenal and Arteta's planning could mean the Gunners attempt to sign him in a statement of intent later this year.

WATCH | Why England Might Have (Finally) Come Good Against Slovakia

Wolves forward Pedro Neto is one of the Premier League's most exciting wingers and Arsenal have once again been linked with the promising Portuguese star this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Neto scored three goals and registered eleven assists last season as Wolves finished 14th under Gary O'Neil. The 24-year-old would be free to look to move on to a bigger challenge, with the Wolves boss adamant the former Lazio man would be happy to remain at Molineux heading into next season.

“I don’t know how he’ll feel if or when an offer comes from a big club, obviously it can turn your head, but at this moment in time, if we told him there’s no offers coming in and he’ll be at Wolves next season, he’d be absolutely fine with that," O'Neil said earlier this year.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I understand the noise because of how good he is and the potential value he has, but there’s none of that from Pedro. He’s just focused on being as good as he can be."

Neto is also liked by Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, according to Metro, but it is Arsenal that have time and time again cropped up as a possible destination. A fee in the region of £70m would be the required value to lure him away from the Midlands.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal want defensive upgrades, say reports. The Gunners are working on a deal for Jules Kounde and have bid for Riccardo Calafiori. Their first deal of the summer appears to be done, though William Saliba a target for PSG and Real Madrid and one star looks set to leave.

Meanwhile, Gilberto Silva has tipped Neymar to move to Arsenal.