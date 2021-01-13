Arsenal transfer news: Gunners open talks for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon

Arsenal have opened talks with the representatives of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon about a summer move, say reports.

The Israel international has caught the eye for the Ukrainian club in the Champions League this season, scoring in both of his side’s shock group stage wins against Real Madrid.

According to the Guardian, the Gunners have thoroughly scouted the 21-year-old and have now contacted his representatives regarding a move at the end of the season.

The Premier League side are likely to push for Solomon’s signature in pre-season but could face competition from top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal don’t have the funds available to make a big January signing unless an unexpected number of players leave,

The winger is likely to command a significant fee, as he has a contract until December 2023 with Shakhtar.

Solomon has five goals and one assist to his name in 17 appearances this season across all competitions, and scored a superb winner for Israel against Scotland in their November UEFA Nations League meeting.

