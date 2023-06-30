Arsenal have agreed a £40m deal BEFORE Declan Rice: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are wasting no time in the transfer market this summer, with three buys all but confirmed before preseason

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates the win after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 15, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal are set to confirm another £40 million buy before Declan Rice is officially announced.

Just this week, the Gunners agreed a staggering £105m move for the West Ham United captain in a transfer which is set to smash the record for an English player, as broken by The Athletic's David Ornstein. This follows Kai Havertz's move from rivals Chelsea, which was announced this week, too.

But Arsenal are still hungry for more additions – and before the club's official channels proceed with the Rice confirmation, it seems as if yet another signing will be confirmed.

Kai Havertz poses after signing for Arsenal on June 28, 2023 in Marbella, Spain.

Kai Havertz poses after signing for Arsenal (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that it is a "matter of time" before Ajax starlet Jurrien Timber arrives at the Emirates Stadium, with the north Londoners agreeing a move with the Amsterdammers worth around £40m.

"No medical has been scheduled yet and there are still some details to clarify between clubs," Romano confirmed, quoting his original tweet, which claimed, "Arsenal and Ajax are now entering in the final stages of talks".

Bayern Munich were believed to be interested in Timber at one stage, along with Liverpool and Manchester United, though Mike Verweij of Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claimed recently that the 22-year-old is only interested in the Gunners.

Timber is a right-back by trade but capable of operating as a centre-back, too. With Arsenal losing both Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba for the run-in last season, there has been the need for a new player in this position, with the incoming Dutchman more of a rotational option for Mikel Arteta. 

Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber is expected to compete for the right-back and centre-back spots at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty)

With £60m spent on Havertz and £105m on Rice, Arsenal could well hit £200 million of spending before even selling a player this summer. 

Timber is valued at €42m by Transfermarkt.

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.

Jurrien Timber looks to be next to joinMoises Caicedo is heavily linkedXavi Simons is on the radarIvan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too

Meanwhile Folarin Balogun is being valued at £50m.

