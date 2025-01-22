Arsenal looking at shock ex Manchester City star to upgrade on Thomas Partey, following Mikel Arteta comments: report

Mikel Arteta looks on prior to the Premier League match against Aston Villa

Arsenal are chasing a former Manchester City player to strengthen their side this month, in a surprise move from manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have been lacking in creativity and goals, dropping two points at home to Aston Villa last week in a disappointing collapse in the title race. Arteta has confirmed that the club is in the market for a forward, as he looks to claw back what could potentially be a nine-point gap between his side and league leaders Liverpool, should they win their game in hand.

But following criticism of Thomas Partey at the weekend, Arteta has spoken publicly about the Ghanaian's role with his team – and now, could look to replace him.

Arsenal interested in former Manchester City star as Partey upgrade

Partey was at fault against Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Against Villa at the weekend, Partey came under scrutiny for his role in the equalising goal, as he neglected his marking job and lost Ollie Watkins at the back post.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson said he was “flabbergasted” by the 31-year-old's lack of focus – though it isn't the first time that Partey has come under fire this season. The Arsenal star didn't close down Chelsea quickly enough in the 2-2 draw in the autumn, while last week against Tottenham, his lack of effort tracking back led to the corner that Spurs actually scored from.

Paul Merson criticised Partey (Image credit: Alamy)

Now, Arteta has claimed that he has had little other option than to play the erratic midfielder at right-back this season, admitting that he wouldn't ordinarily want Partey in his backline.

“I had no choice,” the Arsenal boss said of fielding Partey at right-back in his pre-match press conference before Arsenal return to Champions League action this week against Dinamo Zagreb. “I didn’t have another right full-back, just Jurrien, nobody else. Who plays when Jurrien isn’t available?”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arteta may well address this inbalance at the back, however. A report from TuttoSport in Italy via Sport Witness says that Juventus star Danilo is being considered.

The Brazilian had a spell in England with Manchester City and can play as a full-back on either side. Now 33, his best days are firmly behind him but he does at least possess the positional awareness that Partey lacks.

Former City star Danilo is being eyed by Arsenal

In FourFourTwo's view, this deal may be a non-starter with Brazilian clubs said to have laid the groundwork over this move. An upgrade on Partey is essential, however, with Arsenal's eighth-most expensive signing ever letting his team down out of possession far too often this season.

The Brazilian is worth €4 million, according to Transfermarkt.