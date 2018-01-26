Barca get Valencia as Leganes face Sevilla in Copa del Rey semis
Valencia are Barcelona's next obstacle in pursuit of the domestic double in Spain following Friday's Copa del Rey draw.
Barcelona will take on Valencia in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, with Real Madrid's conquerors Leganes facing Sevilla.
Ernesto Valverde's men boast an 11-point lead at the top of LaLiga and stayed on course for a domestic double with a 2-0 victory against neighbours Espanyol on Thursday, with first-half goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at Camp Nou overturning a 1-0 deficit from the opening leg.
The story of the quarter-finals came a day earlier, with Madrid unable to make a 1-0 advantage from the initial game stick against Leganes.
Javier Eraso and Gabriel Pires scored either side of a Karim Benzema goal to hand Asier Garitano's men a famous away-goals triumph.
¡ASÍ QUEDAN LAS SEMIFINALES! January 26, 2018
Valencia won 2-1 in each leg against Alaves to earn the dubious reward of dual showdown with Barca, while Sevilla saw-off Atletico Madrid 5-2 on aggregate.
Sergio Escudero netted inside the first minute on Tuesday, with Pablo Sarabia completing a 3-1 win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuain after Ever Benega converted a penalty early in the second half.
