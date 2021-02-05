Barcelona transfer news: No contact between Lionel Messi and Man City or PSG ahead of a potential summer move

Lionel Messi has not been in contact with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or any other potential suitor despite ongoing speculation about his future.

The 33-year-old is a Barcelona legend, having spent his entire career at the club, scoring an incredible 650 goals and winning 10 La Liga titles.

But Messi announced his desire to leave the Nou Camp last summer, with Man City and PSG considered his most likely destinations.

It was a seismic development, leading to much excitement about what the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would bring to the Premier League if he was reunited with former manager Pep Guardiola, but nothing materialised.

Barcelona stood firm and Messi eventually announced that he would stay until the end of the current season at least.

The Argentina international is out of contract this summer, and has therefore been free to speak to foreign clubs about a potential move since January 1, but is yet to do so according to Goal.

After dominating Spanish football for so long, Barcelona are currently in a state of flux, sitting ten points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in the table.

Presidential elections and the uncertain future of manager Ronald Koeman, who only signed a two-year contract upon his appointment last summer, only add to the sense of disquiet that has engulfed the club.

It’s now six years since Barcelona’s last Champions League win. Messi is desperate to lift the trophy again and believes that he would stand a better chance at a more stable and ambitious club.

Man City would certainly fit the bill, and are one of the few clubs who would have no problem matching Messi’s astronomical wage, but it seems that any decision will wait until the end of the season.

