Basel face Chelsea in Europa League semis
By Gregg Davies
Swiss club FC Basel, who knocked out Tottenham Hotspur in Thursday's quarter-final, were drawn against European champions Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Europa League.
Fenerbahce will take on Benfica in the other tie after the Turkish side eliminated Lazio, while Benfica knocked out Newcastle United 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the second leg.
Draw for the Europa League semi-finals made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday:
Fenerbahce v Benfica
Basel v Chelsea
The semi-final first legs will take place on April 25, the second legs on May 2.
The final will take place in Amsterdam.
