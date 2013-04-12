Basel face Chelsea in Europa League semis

APP:Europa League stats at your fingertips with Stats Zone, and it's completely FREE

Fenerbahce will take on Benfica in the other tie after the Turkish side eliminated Lazio, while Benfica knocked out Newcastle United 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

Draw for the Europa League semi-finals made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday:

Fenerbahce v Benfica

Basel v Chelsea

The semi-final first legs will take place on April 25, the second legs on May 2.

The final will take place in Amsterdam.