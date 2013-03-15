Benzema hit with driving ban for speeding

The France international was caught driving at 194.4 kph in a 100 kph zone, authorities said after a hearing at a court in Pozuelo de Alarcon just outside the Spanish capital.

The hearing was originally set for March 26 but was brought forward as France are hosting Spain in a World Cup 2014 qualifier in Paris that day.

Benzema is not the only Real player to fall foul of Spain's traffic laws in recent weeks.

Their Brazilian full-back Marcelo was fined 6,000 euros this month after he was caught driving without a valid licence.

The two incidents, as well as recent transgressions by other high-profile players including former Germany captain Michael Ballack, have drawn criticism from a Spanish association which supports victims of traffic accidents.

The group criticised Real captain Iker Casillas for driving with a cast on his injured hand and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique for carrying his infant son in the front seat without the proper safety equipment.