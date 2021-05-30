Blackpool v Lincoln live stream: How to watch the League One play-off final wherever you are in the world

Blackpool v Lincoln live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 30 May, 3pm BST

A place in the Championship is up for grabs when Blackpool face Lincoln at Wembley on Sunday to conclude the League One season.

The Seasiders finished third in the regular season, three points ahead of fourth-placed Lincoln.

But the Imps are looking to continue their remarkable rise and reach the second tier of English football just four years after they were competing in the National League.

Blackpool knocked out Oxford United with a 6-3 aggregate scoreline in their play-off semi-final, while Lincoln defeated Sunderland 3-2 over two legs.

In their two meetings so far this season, Lincoln earned a 3-2 away win before a 2-2 draw at Sincil Bank in April.

But the two sides’ end of season form has been in stark contrast: Blackpool are unbeaten in their last six matches, winning five, while Lincoln’s 2-0 semi-final first leg victory over Sunderland was their only win in their last five outings.

Blackpool are looking to return to the Championship for the first time since 2014/15, while promotion would see Lincoln reach the second tier for the first time in 60 years.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

