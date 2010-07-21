Bonetti named new Zambia coach

The Italian has signed a two-year deal and will take charge of the team for the first time in September when they start their qualifiers for the 2012 finals, Football Association of Zambia president Kalusha Bwalya told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We had a lot of applicants for the job but we think we have found the right guy. We want experience from the top level but also a youthful hunger," he said.

The 48-year-old Bonetti, who also played for Roma and AC Milan and won two caps, has limited credentials having worked with brother Ivano at Dundee and coached several lower league Italian sides plus Dinamo Bucharest for three months last year.

Bonetti replaces Frenchman Herve Renard, who left the Zambia job to take over as Angola coach in April.

Zambia begin their Nations Cup campaign at home to the Comoros Islands in September and also face Mozambique and Libya in qualifying Group Three.

