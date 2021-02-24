Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 24 February, 8pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to extend their extraordinary winning run when they face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday.

A 1-0 triumph over Arsenal on Sunday kept Pep Guardiola’s side 10 points clear of the chasing pack in the Premier League title race. It now seems to be a matter of when, not if, City get their hands on the title, and the margin of their advantage domestically could allow Guardiola to make the Champions League his priority later in the competition. First, though, City must avoid a potential banana skin in the round of 16, with Gladbach having the potential to be tricky opponents.

Guardiola looks set to win his third Premier League title in four seasons this year, but he has yet to bring the Champions League trophy to the Eithad Stadium. A failure to do so before he departs Manchester would make his tenure seem unfulfilled, regardless of how successful City have been in the English game. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Guardiola’s last triumph in this competition, and he will be desperate to lift that famous piece of silverware once again. Gladbach, at 8/1 for the win, are expected to be in for a tough night.

City will be full of confidence going into this game, having won each of their last 18 fixtures in all competitions - their price of 3/10 reflects their favourites status in the eyes of 888 Sport. It is a magnificent run for a side who were written off earlier in the campaign, and one which has made City the favourites to win the Champions League ahead of Bayern Munich and PSG. Even so, Guardiola will not be taking anything for granted against Gladbach, despite the fact Marco Rose’s side are without a win in their last four Bundesliga outings. The draw can be backed at 9/2 with 888 Sport.

Kevin De Bruyne made his return against Arsenal and will retain his place in City’s starting XI here. However, Nathan Ake is still working his way back to full fitness and will not be involved.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

