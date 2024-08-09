Bournemouth angry with Tottenham Hotspur, following Dominic Solanke sale

Bournemouth will pull in a club-record fee for the striker's services but are reportedly unhappy about how it has come about

Dominic Solanke
Dominic Solanke looks to be Tottenham-bound (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bournemouth are set for a massive profit and a club record fee for Dominic Solanke after reports they have agreed terms on a sale to Tottenham - but are said to be frustrated by the circumstances of the move.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker had told Bournemouth earlier in the summer that he would be interested in pursuing potential bigger opportunities after five and a half increasingly productive years at the club.

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.