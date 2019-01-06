Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Brahim Diaz joins Real Madrid from Manchester City

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz has signed for Real Madrid in a deal reported to be worth an initial €17million.

Real Madrid have signed Manchester City forward Brahim Diaz on a six-and-a-half-year contract, the LaLiga giants have confirmed.

Diaz will undergo a medical on Monday before being presented at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spain Under-21 international is reported to have cost Madrid an initial €17million.