BREAKING NEWS: PSG appoint Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain have appointed Thomas Tuchel as head coach to succeed the departing Unai Emery.

The French champions have turned to the former Borussia Dortmund boss after two seasons under the guidance of Emery, who will leave following next weekend's final game of the Ligue 1 season at Caen.

Tuchel, who has been out of work since his Dortmund exit almost a year ago, has signed a two-year deal.