“A terrific impact” – Bryan Robson says he sees shades of Paul Scholes in Bruno Fernandes

Bryan Robson says Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes reminds him of Paul Scholes.

Fernandes has enjoyed a tremendous start to life at United since his move from Sporting CP in January.

The Portugal international has scored three goals and provided four assists in all competitions, while he has yet to taste defeat as a United player.

And Robson, who made 461 appearances for the Red Devils between 1981 and 1994, has been impressed by what he has seen so far.

"I think it’s been a terrific impact and the first signs are he looks like a top player," he told MUTV.

"He is always on the move, always wanting the ball, has got a great touch and makes double movements, a bit like Scholesy used to do.

"It’s where you go one way and come back and you’ve got a couple of yards of space, so he can get on the ball in that way.

"His energy levels and pace looks really good and he has showed he can hit a pass and score goals. So the initial period where he’s been at the club looks great. Great signs.

"I’ve already seen him around the training camp and he gets on really well with the boys, seeing as he’s only been here a couple of months.

"What I do like to see when he’s on the pitch is, even though he’s a forward-minded player, he’s already swivelling and looking on his shoulder, demanding of his team-mates.

"I think it helps that he was captain at Sporting. I just think it’s something that is naturally in you.

"Bruno looks as though he has got that natural leadership quality, where he demands from his team-mates and that’s good.

"I can see it in Harry Maguire, since he was made captain, it’s coming out in him and he’s organising the people around him.

"I think Victor Lindelof is another one who is improving on that side and they’re organising the people around them. For Bruno, being an attack-minded player, to be doing that is a great attribute for the team as well as the ability he has got."

