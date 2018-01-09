Carrick, Valencia resume Manchester United training in Dubai

Michael Carrick and Antonio Valencia both took part in training on Tuesday as Manchester United got their warm-weather preparations underway.

Club captain Carrick, 36, has not featured for Jose Mourinho's side since undergoing treatment for an irregular heart rhythm, which was first detected in September.

Valencia, who has worn the armband for most of the season in Carrick's absence, has missed United's last six matches in all competitions due to a hamstring problem.

Both players took part in United's most recent session in Dubai, where they are spending time before returning for next Monday's Premier League clash with Stoke City.