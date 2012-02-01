Cech concedes defeat in Chelsea title chase

A late Neil Taylor own goal was enough for the Blues to salvage a point at the Liberty Stadium having fallen behind to Scott Sinclair's sublime effort.

Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Wigan Athletic has seen the West London outfit fall seven points behind Harry Redknapp's third-placed side, while they now find themselves 12 points adrift of joint leaders Manchester United and Manchester City.

And the Czech Republic international believes that overcoming Spurs is now the aim for the remainder of the campaign.

"We don't even have to mention the word 'title' because the Manchester clubs will not drop many points," he told the club’s official website. That's the reality.

"I still think it is realistic to target the third spot, though. For that we will need to succeed in Sunday's tough match (against Manchester United)."

ByBen McAleer