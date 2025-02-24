Celebrating the team’s 10th anniversary New York City FC has launched a stunning 2025 MLS home jersey

Start spreading the news, New York City FC's new kit is now on sale

New York City FC has unveiled its Excelsior Kit, the team's home jersey for 2025 – celebrating 10 years since the club was born as a MLS francise. This soccer jersey is the last chance for fans of the 'Big Apple' outfit to purchase a kit featuring the club’s inaugural badge.

Maxi Morales, Alonso Martinez and Keaton Parks first wore the New York City kit when they opened their MLS season with a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami on Sunday.

A new New York City emblem has already been showcased across the club’s media channels and PR materials will officially replace it on all New York City gear after this season.

The New York City has been launched in spectacular fashion

The new New York City FC home jersey (Image credit: NYC FC)

Adidas claims the New York City shirt is inspired by the city's iconic skyscrapers and the Excelsior Kit, stating it, "Reflects New York City FC’s relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the field."

Since its inaugural match in 2015, the club has developed young talent and, through its charitable arm, City in the Community (CITC), expanded access to the game by building more than 50 mini-pitches across the famous five boroughs.

"Reaching our 10th anniversary is a major milestone for everyone involved with New York City FC – our players, staff, and, most importantly, our fans," Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO, said.

As part of the 10th-anniversary celebration, the New York City FC jersey will feature a commemorative patch, which will be worn on-field during the March 8 and March 15 home matches at Yankee Stadium.

Fans who are in attendance for these games will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase the jersey with the anniversary patch in the stadium.



These are exciting times for the club with a new stadium due to open in two years' time, the first soccer-specific stadium New York, as a city, has ever seen.

The Excelsior Kit is available now at New York City FC’s online store

Adidas NYC FC 2025 home jersey (Image credit: New York City FC)

