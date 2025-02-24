Celebrating the team’s 10th anniversary New York City FC has launched a stunning 2025 MLS home jersey
The Excelsior Kit pays tribute to NYC FC playing its first-ever MLS game and draws inspiration from the city's iconic skyscrapers.
New York City FC has unveiled its Excelsior Kit, the team's home jersey for 2025 – celebrating 10 years since the club was born as a MLS francise. This soccer jersey is the last chance for fans of the 'Big Apple' outfit to purchase a kit featuring the club’s inaugural badge.
Maxi Morales, Alonso Martinez and Keaton Parks first wore the New York City kit when they opened their MLS season with a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami on Sunday.
A new New York City emblem has already been showcased across the club’s media channels and PR materials will officially replace it on all New York City gear after this season.
The New York City has been launched in spectacular fashion
Adidas claims the New York City shirt is inspired by the city's iconic skyscrapers and the Excelsior Kit, stating it, "Reflects New York City FC’s relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the field."
Since its inaugural match in 2015, the club has developed young talent and, through its charitable arm, City in the Community (CITC), expanded access to the game by building more than 50 mini-pitches across the famous five boroughs.
"Reaching our 10th anniversary is a major milestone for everyone involved with New York City FC – our players, staff, and, most importantly, our fans," Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO, said.
As part of the 10th-anniversary celebration, the New York City FC jersey will feature a commemorative patch, which will be worn on-field during the March 8 and March 15 home matches at Yankee Stadium.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
SHOP THE ADIDAS KIT Buy this shirt from New York City FC
Fans who are in attendance for these games will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase the jersey with the anniversary patch in the stadium.
These are exciting times for the club with a new stadium due to open in two years' time, the first soccer-specific stadium New York, as a city, has ever seen.
The Excelsior Kit is available now at New York City FC’s online store
Buy the shirt
Adidas NYC FC 2025 Home Jersey
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're not sure which are the best football boots for you, then our buying guides for the best football boots, or the best football boots for strikers, or even the best football boots for wingers, are well worth a look packed with our recommendations and tried and tested advice.
Paul joins Four Four Two as a deal writer and has spent the last few years working at Future writing for Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. A huge football fan he's supported Celtic and Scotland for as long as he can remember. Paul hopes one day to see Scotland finally make it out of a World Cup or Euros group and into a knockout phase for the first time.
"I spoke to him in the evening at the hospital and apologised, but more for the unluckiness" John Arne Riise recalls free-kick that broke Alan Smith's leg at Anfield in 2006
Italy Women Euro 2025 squad: Andrea Soncin's full team