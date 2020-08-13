Celtic get their man as Albian Ajeti joins from West Ham

Celtic have completed the signing of Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti from West Ham on a four-year contract.

The 23-year-old former Basel player joins for an undisclosed fee which is reported to be £5million.

Ajeti joined the Hammers a year ago but his three starts all came in cup competitions and he failed to score in 12 appearances. He was top goalscorer in the Swiss league in the 2017-18 season and played alongside Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Manager Neil Lennon said: “We are delighted to bring Albian to Celtic. He is a tremendous player, an international with real quality and I know he is really determined to do all he can to bring more success to our supporters.

“I have admired him for long time as he is a really intelligent footballer, well balanced and a really good finisher. We are so pleased to make him a Celtic player and we hope he has a long and prosperous career with us.”