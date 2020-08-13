Celtic get their man as Albian Ajeti joins from West Ham
By PA Staff
Celtic have completed the signing of Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti from West Ham on a four-year contract.
The 23-year-old former Basel player joins for an undisclosed fee which is reported to be £5million.
Ajeti joined the Hammers a year ago but his three starts all came in cup competitions and he failed to score in 12 appearances. He was top goalscorer in the Swiss league in the 2017-18 season and played alongside Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Manager Neil Lennon said: “We are delighted to bring Albian to Celtic. He is a tremendous player, an international with real quality and I know he is really determined to do all he can to bring more success to our supporters.
“I have admired him for long time as he is a really intelligent footballer, well balanced and a really good finisher. We are so pleased to make him a Celtic player and we hope he has a long and prosperous career with us.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.