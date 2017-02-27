Cerezo: Torres renewal? We're trying to bring Messi to Atletico

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo dismissed speculation over Fernando Torres' future by joking that the Spanish capital club are trying to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Torres' future at boyhood club Atletico is uncertain with the Spanish forward's deal set to expire at the end of the LaLiga season.

Cerezo was quizzed on Torres prior to Atletico's 2-1 loss to Barca on Sunday and he gave nothing away as he talked up a move for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who settled the contest in the 86th minute.

"At the moment we're trying to bring Messi in, everything else takes second place to that," Cerezo said with a smile.

Torres - in his second spell at Vicente Calderon - has scored five goals in 19 LaLiga appearances this season after coming off the bench on Sunday, while he did find the net in the opening leg of Atletico's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen.

The future of head coach Diego Simeone is also up in the air in Madrid.

Simeone, who seriously considered his future at Atletico following their Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, has previously declared his interest in a return to Inter.

The LaLiga-winning boss has also reduced the length of his contract, with his deal now due to expire in June 2018, but Cerezo hopes Simone stays put.

"Simeone is our coach," he added. "He makes the decisions and we trust in his decisions. We want him to stay."