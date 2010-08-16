Chelsea to choose from Fluminense fledglings

The Rio de Janeiro-based club have revealed that Chelsea will now have first refusal on any of Fluminense's starlets as part of the negotiations of Deco's release.

A Chelsea delegation is expected to travel to Rio to assess the club, staff and the playing staff before formalising the deal.

AC Milan defender Thiago Silva is the most notable product of Fluminense's youth system while former Blues defender Juliano Belletti has also joined the 'Tricolor' after being released by the Stamford Bridge side earlier this summer.

Deco, who was born in Brazil but plays for Portugal, was signed by previous Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari, but failed to make his mark in West London.

Since joining Fluminense, Deco has thanked his former coach Carlo Ancelotti for allowing him to leave, even though his contract was due to run out in July 2011.

By Saad Noor

