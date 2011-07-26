Chelsea loan Courtois to Atletico

"Chelsea have given me the opportunity to be loaned to another team and then to come back and join the first-team squad here," the 19-year-old told the club's website on Tuesday.

Courtois, who has a five-year contract with the London club, helped Genk win the Belgian league last season for the first time in nine years.

The 1.98-metre tall keeper has been named in Belgium's squad but has yet to win his first senior cap.