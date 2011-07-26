Chelsea loan Courtois to Atletico
By app
LONDON - Towering goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who joined Chelsea from Belgian champions Racing Genk earlier this month, is to spend this season on loan at Atletico Madrid.
"Chelsea have given me the opportunity to be loaned to another team and then to come back and join the first-team squad here," the 19-year-old told the club's website on Tuesday.
Courtois, who has a five-year contract with the London club, helped Genk win the Belgian league last season for the first time in nine years.
The 1.98-metre tall keeper has been named in Belgium's squad but has yet to win his first senior cap.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.