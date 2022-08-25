Chelsea target Wesley Fofana left out of Leicester City squad amid transfer rumours

Wesley Fofana has been left out of the Leicester City squad for their Premier League clash with Chelsea this weekend amid negotiations between the clubs about a transfer.

The Frenchman is the Blues’ top target in their search for a new centre-back, but they had a third bid rejected this week by the Foxes.

Chelsea’s latest offer was reportedly worth £70m, made up of a £60m fee plus £10m in add-ons, but the King Power club are holding out for more.

With the transfer window closing in a week’s time, on 1 September, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said he will leave Fofana out for a second game in a row this weekend, when his team face the defender’s suitors at Stamford Bridge.

(Image credit: PA)

"He won't be available for weekend and has trained with the U23 squad,” Rodgers said.

"I'm not sure, my concentration is on the players that we have, and the team, and I can't lose energy.

“If something will be done it will be done with the clubs. Until that happens, we just have to work with what we have."

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £74.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £75 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £75 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Comparisons have been drawn to Leceister’s sale of Harry Maguire to Manchester United in 2019 for £80m, a world record fee for a defender.

But Rodgers, who has been in charge at the King Power since February 2019, insisted that Fofana’s case is different.

“That was totally different. I was aware over the course of that summer that move could happen,” he said.

“In fairness to Harry, and I've said before his behaviour and focus was fantastic and then he moved on. It is different, but our focus is with the team and the players that we have available

(Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)



"Hopefully (signings will be made before the window closes). That would be really good for the team to be able to do that, to improve the squad is always important. But until changes, we will work with what we have."

Leicester haven’t made a single outfield signing in a stagnant summer in the transfer market.

Rodgers’ side have got off to a sluggish start in the Premier League, too, picking up one point from their first three matches against Brentford, Arsenal and Southampton.