Chelsea are working on £300 MILLION worth of deals in the coming days, with Blues squad set to look unrecognisable: report

Chelsea have spent over £700 million in the past year – but could get very close to a billion over the next couple of weeks.

The Blues spent the first half of the window selling deadwood in an attempt to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations but have made up for their lack of incomings since. Moises Caicedo has agreed his Premier League record £115m move from Brighton & Hove Albion, as yet again, Chelsea gazump their rivals for a signing.

Staggeringly, Clearlake Capital's Todd Boehly, who co-chairs the club, could sanction moves for the west Londoners to treble the Caicedo outlay alone in the next couple of weeks, in more huge moves.

Moises Caicedo is set to join Chelsea for £115m (Image credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League)

Highly-rated Brazilian starlet Deivid Washington is set to fly to London for his Stamford Bridge move, as per Italian oracle Fabrizio Romano, who says that Chelsea will pay €16m with another €4m in add-ons.

Chelsea aren't out of the race for Romeo Lavia, either. After beating Liverpool to Caicedo, the two-time European champions are prepared to rival the Reds for the Belgian as depth behind Caicedo, according to the Guardian.

VIDEO: Why Chelsea Want Moises Caicedo So Badly

Furthermore, Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard says that Crystal Palace star Michael Olise could be imminent for a £45m fee, with the Eagles having batted away their London rivals twice already for the France youth international.

And with Kepa Arrizabalaga on his way to Real Madrid to cover for the ACL-stricken former Blue Thibaut Courtois, A Bola in Portugal say that £65m-rated Diogo Costa is on the radar for Chelsea next.

Mauricio Pochettino on the lookout for new signings (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have thus far signed seven players this summer: Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, Diego Moreira from Benfica, Angelo Gabriel from Santos, Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes, Axel Disasi from Monaco and Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues face West Ham United away next in the Premier League.

