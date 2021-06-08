Chelsea transfer news: Blues open talks over £170m move for Erling Haaland

Chelsea have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential £170m deal for Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Norway international is one of the most in-demand players in the world following an excellent first full season at Signal Iduna Park.

Haaland scored 41 goals in 41 appearances for Dortmund, helping the club to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League and qualify for next season’s edition of the competition.

The 20-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City and Manchester United in recent months.

And Chelsea has now emerged as another potential destination, with the Blues ready to step up their interest in the Leeds-born frontman.

According to the Daily Mail , the European champions have opened discussions over a move for Haaland.

Thomas Tuchel is determined to sign a new striker this summer, despite his side’s Champions League triumph last term.

Dortmund do not want to sell their prized asset until 2022, when a release clause in his contract will make him available for around £67m.

However, BVB could be persuaded to change their stance if they receive a substantial offer for Haaland in the coming weeks.

The full cost of a deal could be £170m, the report states, although that sum includes more than just cash.

Chelsea are looking to offer the £40m-rated Tammy Abraham as a makeweight, with the academy product having fallen out of favour under Tuchel.

The Blues are also interested in Harry Kane but are not convinced that Tottenham would sell their talisman to an arch-rival.

Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, ruled out a return to Stamford Bridge in an interview last week.

Haaland has therefore emerged as their leading target, even though the Norwegian is expected to demand a weekly wage of £300,000.

If Chelsea do complete the signing of Haaland, Dortmund could end negotiations with Manchester United over a deal for Jadon Sancho.

