Chelsea transfer news: Blues to consider selling one of Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea are considering selling either Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic due to a lack of game time, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel has enjoyed a fine start to life as Blues boss, having overseen five wins and a draw from his first six games in charge.

Tuchel has been using a 3-4-2-1 formation since replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Timo Werner and Mason Mount were given the nod in the two inside-forward roles for Monday’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle.

That win moved Chelsea into fourth place as the Blues seek Champions League qualification.

But while the likes of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi seem to have benefited from Tuchel’s appointment, others have lost out.

Indeed, Pulisic has yet to start a Premier League match since the German was installed in west London.

And while Ziyech was selected for the 0-0 draw with Wolves in Tuchel’s first match at the helm, he has not started another top-flight outing since.

Both players were unused substitutes for the victory over Newcastle, and a report in the Daily Star suggests Chelsea could be forced to move at least one of them on this summer.

Pulisic previously worked under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, but he has been given the cold shoulder by the 47-year-old in recent weeks.

However, Tuchel did suggest the United States international was unfortunate to miss out against the Magpies.

"It was a tight decision if he started or not,” he said after the game.

"Unfortunately we only had three changes, which makes it very difficult for the players and what they might deserve. He deserves to start, he deserves to come in."

Tuchel and Ziyech will both hope to be involved when Chelsea return to Premier League action against Southampton on Saturday.

The Blues will be seeking their sixth successive win in all competitions at St Mary’s.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City: Where will Kylian Mbappe end up?

INTERVIEW Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?