Chelsea transfer news: Callum Hudson-Odoi set to stay at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has suggested that Callum Hudson-Odoi will be staying at Stamford Bridge, amid reports in Italy linking the winger with a loan move to Atalanta.

Hudson-Odoi is yet to feature in the Premier League this season (although he did start the Blues' Super Cup victory over Villarreal), but it appears as though he is determined to force his way into the side on a more regular basis.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Liverpool on Saturday evening, Tuchel said: "It's hard to argue that [Hudson-Odoi] needs regular game time to improve his level."

However, the German went on to admit that "it's not only about letting players go".

He continued: "I have the feeling that Callum decided to fight for his place here. He had a very good pre-season. The door is always open to sneak through. At the moment, there is no loan."

Well, if Hudson-Odoi changes his mind, the transfer window is still open for a few more days yet...

If, as very much seems the case, he does remain with the Blues, though, he'll face plenty of competition in attack - especially with Tuchel employing a narrow front three which doesn't exactly play to Hudson-Odoi's strengths (although the England U21 international has been used at wing-back before).

