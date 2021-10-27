Chelsea transfer news: Juventus offer Matthijs de Ligt to Thomas Tuchel's side

Juventus have offered Matthijs de Ligt to Chelsea, according to reports, as the European champions seek defensive reinforcements.

The Blues tried to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde in the summer but were ultimately unwilling to trigger the Frenchman's £68m release clause.

Thomas Tuchel will no doubt be in the market for a defender in an upcoming transfer window, either in January or next summer.

Chelsea's need to bolster their defensive ranks will only increase if one or more of the current crop departs at the end of the campaign.

No fewer than four of the club's centre-backs are out of contract at the end of June 2022.

As things stand, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta will all be free agents in a little over eight months' time.

Rudiger has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with the player and the club said to be far apart in negotiations over a new deal.

Talks with Christensen have also stalled since August and there is some concern in west London that he too will walk away for nothing ahead of next season.

Thiago Silva will turn 38 next year and could be let go when his contract expires, but the club captain Azpilicueta is expected to stay.

Kounde remains a target for the Blues but it seems as though De Ligt could be a realistic option too.

Goal reports that Juventus have offered the Netherlands international to Chelsea.

The Italian outfit are willing to sell De Ligt so they can get his enormous £280,000-a-week wages off the books.

The Dutchman's agent, Mino Raiola, is said to be working on a transfer for his client next summer.

De Ligt has started only five of Juventus' nine games in Serie A so far this season, with stiff competition provided by Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

He has, however, been ever-present in the Champions League up to now.

