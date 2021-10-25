Chelsea transfer news: Manchester City and Tottenham join Antonio Rudiger race

Manchester City and Tottenham have joined the race to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The Chelsea centre-back looks to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge when his contract expires next summer.

The Blues face an uphill battle to retain the services of the Germany international beyond this season.

The two parties are said to be far apart in negotiations over a new deal, with Rudiger keen to secure a contract worth £200,000 per week.

Chelsea are only willing to pay the defender £150,000 per week and progress has stalled as a result.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have been keeping close tabs on the situation in recent weeks.

But they are not the only clubs with an interest in Rudiger, who has established himself as an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's team this year.

According to Wett Freunde, PSG and Juventus are also monitoring the situation.

And the German outlet reports that Manchester City and Tottenham could pursue a deal for Rudiger too.

It is claimed that the centre-back's representatives have already held talks with Chelsea's domestic rivals.

City and Tottenham are both keen to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of next season.

And the absence of a transfer fee, together with the fact that Rudiger is already proven in the Premier League, means the 28-year-old could become a top target for both sides.

Chelsea are still keen to keep hold of the former Roma stopper, but they would be particularly loath to lose him to another English club.

City's interest will be particularly alarming for the Blues, as the Premier League champions could presumably afford to meet his wage demands.

Tottenham may find it difficult to trump the likes of City, Bayern, PSG and Madrid, particularly if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Perhaps the interest of two domestic competitors will persuade Chelsea to increase their offer to Rudiger, who will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

FEATURE Manchester United vs Liverpool: A battle between two very different midfields

GUIDE Best football gifts: What presents football lovers REALLY want