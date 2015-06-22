Chelsea's Traore granted work permit
Chelsea midfielder Bertrand Traore has finally been given a work permit after spending the past 18 months at Vitesse.
Bertrand Traore has been granted a work permit and will be available to play for Chelsea from the 2015-16 season.
The Burkina Faso midfielder agreed a deal with the Stamford Bridge club in October 2013, but had not played enough international football to be given a permit.
Traore was sent on loan to Eredivisie side Vitesse, where he made 48 league appearances across one and a half campaigns
The 19-year-old was particularly impressive in 2014-15, netting 14 goals in 33 outings as Vitesse secured UEFA Europa League qualification.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.