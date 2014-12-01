Coming soon: FFT’s Best 100 Players in the World

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to defend his title having topped the list 12 months ago ahead of Barcelona messiah Lionel Messi.

However, they will now have to fend off significant competition from a pair of Bayern Munich’s World Cup winners who threaten to break up the duopoly.

Diego Costa was ‘only’ named No.79 in last year’s century of stars, but after helping Atletico Madrid win their first La Liga title since 1996 and take the Premier League by storm with Chelsea, how high will he place this time?

What too of Radamel Falcao? The Colombian was fourth in 2013 but has endured an injury-ravaged 12 months, missing out on the World Cup finals and failing to hit top gear since making a season-long loan move to Manchester United.

Luis Suarez was perhaps controversially named the 19th best player of 2013, ending the campaign with 31 Premier League goals for Liverpool before joining Barcelona. Will the Uruguayan make a significant leap into the higher echelons of the list?

Will Mario Balotelli rise or fall from his No.51 spot from a year ago, after scoring 26 Serie A goals for Milan but struggling to shine for new club Liverpool?

And how will the English contingent fare? England skipper Wayne Rooney was the highest-ranked of four Three Lions last time out at No.23.

But after a poor performance at the World Cup in Brazil, will that figure drop, and will there be a place for some of Roy Hodgson’s up and coming starlets?

The answers to all of the above, plus pub ammo to keep you debating until Christmas Day and beyond, will be revealed later today at FourFourTwo.com.