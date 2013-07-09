Copenhagen capture Mellberg on two-year deal

"The history of Copenhagen speaks for itself," Mellberg said in a statement, referring to the 10-times league winners.

"I feel I can contribute on the field but I also hope I contribute off it with the experience I have gained from the various clubs I have represented."

Capped 117 times by Sweden, Mellberg has appeared in the finals of six major tournaments including Euro 2012.

Having previously played for Aston Villa, Olympiakos Piraeus and Juventus, the 36-year-old arrives in Copenhagen having won promotion to Spain's top flight with Villarreal last season.

Copenhagen will play in the 2013/14 Champions League.